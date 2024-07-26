Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
