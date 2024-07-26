3 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (34) AU (107) XF (109) VF (14) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) PF66 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (23)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (4)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (21)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (25)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (37)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (3)

NOA (1)

Nomisma Aste (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (5)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (40)

UBS (2)

WAG (37)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)