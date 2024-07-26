Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (442)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
