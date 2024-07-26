3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (55) UNC (66) AU (106) XF (142) VF (69) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (9) MS65 (17) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF61 (3) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service NGC (27) PCGS (22)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (1)

BAC (25)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (31)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (4)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (5)

Gorny & Mosch (13)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (19)

Heritage (15)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (11)

Höhn (29)

Katz (6)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (6)

Künker (51)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (2)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (19)

Rhenumis (4)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (7)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (50)

UBS (6)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (54)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (5)