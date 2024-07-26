Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (442)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (25)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (31)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dorotheum (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (11)
- Höhn (29)
- Katz (6)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (51)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (19)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (7)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (50)
- UBS (6)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Varesi (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (54)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search