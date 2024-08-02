Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 29,375. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (27)
- Möller (1)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8681 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10319 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
