Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 29,375. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8681 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10319 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

