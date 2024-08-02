20 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 29,375. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (2) AU (24) XF (21) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PF67 (5) PF66 (2) CAMEO (5) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Frankfurter (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (7)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (27)

Möller (1)

Rapp (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (6)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)