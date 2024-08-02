20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 17,250. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

