20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,004
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 17,250. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9766 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
16540 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
