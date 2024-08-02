Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,004

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 17,250. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9766 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
16540 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2020
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1910 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1910 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

