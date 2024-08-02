Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12479 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7485 $
Price in auction currency 170000 CZK
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
