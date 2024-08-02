Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (14)
  • Rapp (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (5)
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12479 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Aurea - May 25, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7485 $
Price in auction currency 170000 CZK
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

