20 Mark 1905 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (12) AU (16) XF (11) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) PL (8) Service PCGS (3) NGC (6)

