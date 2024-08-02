Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,005

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2320 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (28)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5657 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10034 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search