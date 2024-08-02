Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1900 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,005
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2320 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 19,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (28)
- Leu (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5657 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10034 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search