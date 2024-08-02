Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,032

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1889 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3085 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14106 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14701 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1889 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

