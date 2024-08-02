Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1889 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,032
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1889
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1889 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3085 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14106 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14701 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
