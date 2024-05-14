Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (19)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search