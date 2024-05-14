2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (17) AU (29) XF (15) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) PF64 (3) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (19)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (1)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (3)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (10)

Westfälische (4)