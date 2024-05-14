Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

