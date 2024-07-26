2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (34) UNC (103) AU (313) XF (162) VF (13) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (9) MS65 (9) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) PF67 (1) PF66 (6) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (2) PL (2) Service PCGS (31) NGC (14) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aurea (1)

BAC (16)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (43)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (9)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (15)

Grün (21)

Helios (1)

Heritage (16)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (4)

HIRSCH (14)

Höhn (42)

Katz (8)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (8)

Künker (143)

Marciniak (2)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Niemczyk (2)

NOA (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (28)

Rhenumis (11)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (13)

Spink (4)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (68)

UBS (8)

WAG (51)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (11)