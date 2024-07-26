Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Life dates

Obverse 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Bernhard III (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (628)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 221 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

