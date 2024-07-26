Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1915 D "Saxe-Meiningen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Life dates
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Bernhard III (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (628)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2743 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (16)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (43)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (9)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (15)
- Grün (21)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (16)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (4)
- HIRSCH (14)
- Höhn (42)
- Katz (8)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (8)
- Künker (143)
- Marciniak (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NOA (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (28)
- Rhenumis (11)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (13)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (68)
- UBS (8)
- WAG (51)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (11)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 30
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1915 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search