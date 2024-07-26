Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (434)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.

Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

