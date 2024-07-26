Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (434)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
