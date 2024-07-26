2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen". 75th birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. 75th birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

