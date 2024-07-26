Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen". 75th birthday (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 75th birthday

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" 75th birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" 75th birthday - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (485)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. 75th birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

