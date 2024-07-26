Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 D "Saxe-Meiningen". 75th birthday (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 75th birthday
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (485)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. 75th birthday. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (32)
- Cayón (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (28)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (26)
- Heritage (13)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (11)
- Höhn (25)
- ICE (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (9)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (142)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Rhenumis (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (7)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (48)
- UBS (7)
- WAG (35)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 24
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search