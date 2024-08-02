Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,002

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1914 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5080 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7053 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5431 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1914 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Dorotheum - May 22, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1914 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

