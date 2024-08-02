Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5079 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (11)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (20)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rapp (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6511 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
