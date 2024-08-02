Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5079 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (11)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (20)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rapp (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6511 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5505 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1909 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search