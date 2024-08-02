10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (7) AU (28) XF (22) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) PF63 (5) CAMEO (5) PL (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (9)

HIRSCH (2)

Katz (5)

Künker (19)

Leu (2)

Möller (4)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rapp (2)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (5)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)