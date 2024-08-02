Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (9)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (19)
- Leu (2)
- Möller (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rapp (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (5)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5317 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6503 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search