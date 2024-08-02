Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5317 $
Price in auction currency 4900 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Naumann - July 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6503 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

