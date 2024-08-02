Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7053 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3852 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
