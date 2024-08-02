Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7053 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3852 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1898 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

