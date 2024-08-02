Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6511 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5181 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS61 GENI
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

