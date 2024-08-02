10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (21) XF (29) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) GENI (2)

