Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1890 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1890
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (28)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6511 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Saxe-Meiningen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search