Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1907 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (401)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
