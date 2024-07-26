Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (401)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Search