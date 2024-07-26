Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Albert (Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (14)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (20)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (25)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (68)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (6)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (30)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (12)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3906 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2604 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search