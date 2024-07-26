Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Albert (Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3906 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2604 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search