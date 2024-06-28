Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10707 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
7495 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

