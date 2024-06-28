Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1911 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10707 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
7495 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

