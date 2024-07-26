Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (413)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2646 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search