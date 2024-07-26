Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (413)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2646 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (26)
- CNG (1)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (23)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (25)
- Heritage (12)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (19)
- Katz (16)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (84)
- Möller (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (12)
- Rhenumis (6)
- SINCONA (12)
- Sonntag (9)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (46)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (24)
- Westfälische (14)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search