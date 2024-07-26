Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Albert (Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (384)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4363 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (22)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (22)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (14)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (122)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (6)
- SINCONA (9)
- Sonntag (13)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (50)
- UBS (2)
- Via (1)
- WAG (13)
- Westfälische (15)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search