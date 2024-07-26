Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Albert (Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (384)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4363 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

