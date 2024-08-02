10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

