Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2302 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6424 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

