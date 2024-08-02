Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,350. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2302 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6424 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
