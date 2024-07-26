Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 50 years of the reign

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" 50 years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" 50 years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,8035 oz) 24,993 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (786)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Altenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

