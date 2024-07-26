Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 50 years of the reign
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,77 g
- Pure silver (0,8035 oz) 24,993 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (786)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Altenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
