5 Mark 1903 A "Saxe-Altenburg". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

