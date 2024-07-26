Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,77 g
- Pure silver (0,8035 oz) 24,993 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (413)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
