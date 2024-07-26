Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,8035 oz) 24,993 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (413)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

