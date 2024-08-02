Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1887 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (99)
  • Leu (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rapp (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (8)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3640 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1887 "Saxe-Altenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

