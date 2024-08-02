Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1887 A "Saxe-Altenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1887
- Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1887 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (18)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (99)
- Leu (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rapp (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- SINCONA (11)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (14)
- UBS (8)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3640 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
