Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (483)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6043 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

