Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 A "Saxe-Altenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Ernst I (Duke of Saxe-Altenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (483)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6043 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (33)
- CNG (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (32)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (12)
- Höhn (36)
- Katz (7)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (99)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
- Rhenumis (8)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (11)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (70)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (44)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (15)
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 23
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Saxe-Altenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search