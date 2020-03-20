Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16077 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
