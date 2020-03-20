Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse Pattern 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,99 g
  • Diameter 33,01 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
16077 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price

