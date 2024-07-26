Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Heinrich XXIV (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (565)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

