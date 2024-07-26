3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

