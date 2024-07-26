Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Heinrich XXIV (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (565)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (31)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (26)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (20)
- Heritage (32)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (11)
- Höhn (40)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (5)
- Künker (162)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Rhenumis (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (12)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Teutoburger (56)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (52)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (10)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search