Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,510
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (39)
- Leu (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
31687 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1875 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search