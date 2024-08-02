Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,510

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (39)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
31687 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

