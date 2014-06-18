2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark B. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21520 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

