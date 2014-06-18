Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark B. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21520 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
