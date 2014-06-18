Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark B. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21520 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
