Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (357)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

