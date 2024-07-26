Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (357)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
