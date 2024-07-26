2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (26) AU (132) XF (134) VF (35) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (20)

Cayón (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (21)

Heritage (7)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (8)

Höhn (31)

ICE (1)

Katz (2)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (105)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (1)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (6)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (5)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (29)

UBS (3)

WAG (40)

Westfälische (7)