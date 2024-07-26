Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

