Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1899 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4537 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 18
For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
