Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (389)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3060 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (17)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (24)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (4)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (23)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (27)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (132)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (38)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (24)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

