2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3060 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (32) UNC (35) AU (124) XF (156) VF (42) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (4) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (5) Service PCGS (7) NGC (18) GENI (1) ННР (1)

