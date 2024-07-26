Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1892 A "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (389)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3060 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- BAC (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (17)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (24)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (27)
- Katz (8)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (132)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Sonntag (6)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (38)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (24)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search