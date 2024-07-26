Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

