2 Mark 1877 B "Reuss-Greitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Heinrich XXII (Prince Reuss of Greiz)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Reuss-Greitz" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Reuss-Greitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
