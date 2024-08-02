Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Heinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Reuss-Gera" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4638 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5322 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

