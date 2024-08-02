Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1881 A "Reuss-Gera" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Heinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Reuss-Gera" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5027 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5322 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
