Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891-1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

