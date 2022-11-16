Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891-1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891-1908 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
