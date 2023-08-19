Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia". Klippe. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Klippe. One-sided strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. Klippe. One-sided strike. This lead coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.
Date August 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 875 USD
