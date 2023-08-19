Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia". Klippe. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Klippe. One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" Klippe One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" Klippe One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Lead

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. Klippe. One-sided strike. This lead coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
875 $
Price in auction currency 875 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

