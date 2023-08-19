5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia". Klippe. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. Klippe. One-sided strike. This lead coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)