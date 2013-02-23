Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1874-1876 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1874-1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874-1876 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3673 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search