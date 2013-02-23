Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1874-1876 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1874-1876 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1874-1876 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1874-1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874-1876 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3673 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1874-1876 "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

