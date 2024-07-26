Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,587,179

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (434)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2205 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (5)
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (15)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (10)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (11)
  • COINSNET (10)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Downies (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • Frühwald (9)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (9)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (38)
  • Künker (19)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Arena (1)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Schulman (5)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Taisei (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • Tempus (2)
  • Teutoburger (20)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Zöttl (9)
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search