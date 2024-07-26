5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2205 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (97) AU (148) XF (131) VF (27) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (7) MS63 (10) MS62 (13) MS61 (5) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (20) NGC (24) ННР (2) GENI (1)

