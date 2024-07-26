Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,587,179
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (434)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2205 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Search