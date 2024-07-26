Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 200 years of Prussia
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
