Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia". 200 years of Prussia (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 200 years of Prussia

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" 200 years of Prussia - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" 200 years of Prussia - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1271)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. 200 years of Prussia. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 112 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

