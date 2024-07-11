Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,230,579
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
