Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,230,579

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

