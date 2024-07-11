5 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (21) AU (44) XF (47) VF (47) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) SP63 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (4) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (3)

