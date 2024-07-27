Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,902,338

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (419)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

