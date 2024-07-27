Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,902,338
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (419)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,760. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
