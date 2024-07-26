Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 230,963

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3324 $
Price in auction currency 525000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

