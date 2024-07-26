Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1906 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 230,963
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30075 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3324 $
Price in auction currency 525000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
