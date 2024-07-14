Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,060,410

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

