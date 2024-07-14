Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,060,410
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 74000 JPY
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
