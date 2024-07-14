5 Mark 1904 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (34) UNC (11) AU (28) XF (40) VF (61) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU50 (3) VF35 (1) SP67 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (6) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (3) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (8) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (21) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (2)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (1)

BAC (24)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (4)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (12)

Heritage (10)

Herrero (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (11)

Künker (16)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis.be (2)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Teutoburger (10)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (3)

Zöttl (6)