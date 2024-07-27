Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,855,795
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (4)
- BAC (34)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (18)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (9)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (21)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Zöttl (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search