Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,855,795

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
