5 Mark 1903 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

