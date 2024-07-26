Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,950,840
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4159 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
