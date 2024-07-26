Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,950,840

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4159 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • BAC (22)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisa (9)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (18)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (12)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1902 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search