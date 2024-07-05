Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 667,990
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (5)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search