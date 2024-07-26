Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 812,369

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

