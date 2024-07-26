Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 812,369
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2017.
