Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,098,368

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1393 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

