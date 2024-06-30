Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,041,407

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search