Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,041,407
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
