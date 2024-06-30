5 Mark 1876 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (12) AU (43) XF (72) VF (94) F (4) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) F15 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (2) PCGS (12) NGC (5)

